WILLIAMSON — A methamphetamine drug arrest and a man removing his clothes in public were two of the crimes listed in Mingo County Magistrate Court over the past week.
Cory Matthew Marcum, 26, of Matewan, and Rebecca Prater, 24, of Red Jacket, were arrested by Williamson City Police Jan. 29 after a traffic stop led to a methamphetamine discovery, police say.
According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court, officers Jarrod Marcum and Austin Layne conducted a traffic stop on a white Cadillac traveling on Vinson Street in Williamson because the vehicle did not have a rear tag displayed. Police made contact with Marcum and Prater inside the vehicle, where police say they saw a clear bag fall into the seat of the vehicle, which Prater tried to conceal.
Police moved Marcum and Prater to the patrol car and then retrieved the bag, which contained 4.1 grams of crystal substances appearing to be methamphetamine, according to police. Officers also located a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun inside the vehicle’s console.
According to the complaint, Marcum does not have a valid driver’s license and is revoked for prior driving under the influence charges. He is also prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions for domestic battery.
Additionally, no insurance was located on the vehicle.
Marcum has been charged with no registration, no operator’s, driving revoked, no insurance, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. Prater is charged with obstructing and possession of a controlled substance.
Neither are currently being held at a jail facility.
Officers Marcum and Layne also arrested a man after they say two calls were received from the community about an intoxicated man removing his clothes in public.
According to a criminal complaint, Williamson City Police received a disturbance call about a man removing his clothing near West 3rd Avenue on Jan. 30. Police say they located Dustin Browning, 23, of Williamson, who appeared intoxicated or impaired, near the location removing clothing and walking near the roadway and train track.
According to the complaint, police took Browning to his mother’s residence, where he was left in her care. Police told Browning that he needed to stay inside the residence.
Police later received a second call near West 3rd Avenue from patrons leaving a kids basketball game at the Williamson Fieldhouse. That’s when police located Browning again in the roadway removing his clothing.
Police say they told Browning to exit the roadway and come to the patrol vehicle, but he began walking away and ignoring officer commands. He was then placed under arrest.
Browning was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. He is not currently being held at a jail facility.
Other recent arrests listed in Mingo County Magistrate Court include:
- Dustin Wade Cereghin, 34, of Williamson: Disorderly conduct; obstructing officer; malicious or unlawful assault; intoxication or drinking in public places.
- Matthew John May, 34, of Delbarton: Vehicle crash resulting in damage; vehicle crash resulting in injury; driving while license revoked or suspended; improper use of evidences of registration; improper registration.
- Terry Lee Baisden, 54, of Delbarton: Simple possession, domestic battery, domestic assault.