WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley Area CVB hosted a Merry Market in downtown Williamson Saturday.
The event was designed to bring local businesses downtown for Small Business Saturday to give shoppers even more options while visiting the shops already located there, according to Tug Valley Area CVB director Ashley Hatfield.
“To be honest, the vendors from Spookfest is what really pushed us to put the vendors back out this year,” Hatfield said. “Every single one of them asked if we were doing something for Christmas. We’re starting to get a lot of really good positive feedback from vendors that we’re starting to see more downtown.”
The event was hosted in conjunction with other Christmas activities downtown Saturday, and Hatfield said it was the perfect opportunity to kick off the holiday shopping season.
“We’re having a really good turnout today,” Hatfield said. “We had around 15 vendors total show up today. I’ve been around to talk to all of them, they’ve all been really steady and really happy.”