The Mingo Central FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) PM chapter recently attended the WV CTSO (West Virginia Career Technical Student Organization) Fall Leadership Conference, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Sean Adams represented Mingo County well as he scored the highest in the state of West Virginia on the Computer Science and Information Technology exam and scored third highest in a Consortium of States in the nation for the Business Battle online testing tournament competition.
MCHS student recognized at Fall Conference
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Legislature to consider bills on early education and post-secondary attainment
- Young business owners look to sweeten Valentine's Day
- MCHS student recognized at Fall Conference
- Boone Co. writer’s journey led him to becoming war history author
- Huggins looking for a turnaround from the Mountaineers
- WHS Athletic HOF seeks Wolfpack memorabilia
- Local organization to host family movie night
- Commission sets county holidays, courthouse hours
Most Popular
Articles
- Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
- Mother, daughter share in ARH experience
- Logan storms back to win tension filled game at Tug Valley
- Mingo Central upsets AAA No. 3 Logan in 50-49 thriller
- Panthers roll in first ever Kaydence Maynard Memorial
- Logan native to host book signing
- This Week in West Virginia History
- Lady Miners blow out No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic, 42-25
- Lady Panthers cruise past Calhoun in region rematch
- WV Mine Wars Museum announcing awards
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.