Sean Adams-COS.jpg

Sean Adams

 Submitted photo

The Mingo Central FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) PM chapter recently attended the WV CTSO (West Virginia Career Technical Student Organization) Fall Leadership Conference, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Sean Adams represented Mingo County well as he scored the highest in the state of West Virginia on the Computer Science and Information Technology exam and scored third highest in a Consortium of States in the nation for the Business Battle online testing tournament competition.

