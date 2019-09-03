RED JACKET — Mingo Central High School’s Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports (PBIS) team is seeking to create a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).
The first step is to gather a group of interested parents to meet and work through the steps of creating the PTO. The would include drafting a mission statement, developing bylaws and developing an overall purpose for the PTO to work within.
Parents who are interested in helping create an organization committed to connecting parents to our school, providing support for students and creating the best possible learning and teaching environment are asked to contact PBIS team member Terry Soltesz at tsoltesz@k12.wv.us as soon as possible.