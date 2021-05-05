Seniors from Mingo Central High School put on their caps and gowns and went back to their elementary/middle schools this past week as part of the school’s annual Senior Walk.
The future Miner grads visited Mingo Central’s four feeder schools of Williamson, Matewan, Burch and Gilbert during the morning of Wednesday, April 28.
The Senior Walk was first held in 2019 and was designed to recognize the graduates and give them a chance to go back and visit their old school and teachers as well as aim to inspire the younger students to work hard in school so that they can make the same walk when they graduate.
Mingo Central High School guidance counselor Andrea Gilman coordinated the third-year event and said it was an emotional day for both the students and their former teachers.
“It was just a great day for everyone involved,” Gilman said. “The teachers at all of the schools were so happy to see their former students and let them know how proud they are of them. It was an emotional day, you had teachers crying, you had students crying. ... A lot of the seniors made thank you cards and brought to their former teachers.”
Due to the pandemic, the walk had to be held outdoors in 2021, but that did not stop the fun.
Gillman said the teachers and the students at each of the middle school made signs to congratulate the seniors as they got off the bus and returned to their old schools for the first time in over four years.
Gilman wanted to especially thank the staff at the four feeder schools for going above and beyond to welcome back their students with open arms.
“We were just thrilled to be able to hold this even for our seniors,” Gilman said. “They have had such a tough year, and it was nice to provide them with a little bit of normalcy before they leave us.”
Mingo Central’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, inside the MCHS Gymnasium.
To limit the attendance at the event, the school will provide each graduate with six tickets for family members.