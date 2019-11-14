DOCTOR PHILLIPS, Fla. — A 2017 graduate of Mingo Central High School was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Doctor Phillips area of Florida around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, according to clickorlando.com.
Florida Highway Patrol said Javier Thacker, 18, was pronounced dead at Orlando Health Dr. P Phillips Hospital. Investigators say he was a passenger in a 2004 Acura.
Investigators say Fransico Suarez, 18, of Mount Dora, was driving the Acura and is in critical condition at Orlando Health.
FHP told clockorlando.com that Suarez was driving northbound on Turkey Lake Road and a 36-year-old man from Frankfurt, Germany was driving a 2019 Volvo southbound on Turkey Lake Road.
Suarez lost control of the Acura and struck a curb, according to FHP. The Acura traveled into the southbound lanes, according to investigators.
Investigators said the front of the Volvo hit the right side of the Acura.
News began to spread of the deadly crash back in Mingo County via social media on Monday, as several of Thacker's former friends and classmates shared kind words and memories.
In a post on the Miner's social media pages, the Mingo Central Football Team recognized Thacker as a member of the 2016 Class AA State Championship team.
"Please join us in praying for the family of one of our former players, #9 Javer Thacker, who passed away in a car accident earlier today," the post read. "Javier was a part of our 2016 State Championship team and will undoubtedly be missed by those who were blessed to know him. #RIPJavi."
Honoring services will be conducted in the Faith Tabernacle Church of Majestic, KY, with the Pastor Charles Meek and Reverend Odis Blankenship officiating.
The funeral will be on Sunday November 17, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. with burial to follow in the Mayhorn Cemetery of Freeburn, KY. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be in the church Friday and Saturday evening at 6:00 P.M. with service each night at 7:00 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phelps Funeral Services, INC.