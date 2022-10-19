Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Central Principal Marcella Charles-Casto poses for a photo with Keyanna Smith and Peyton Sansom after they were named the new Homecoming Queen and king during halftime of the Miners 52-28 win over Shady Spring on Friday, Oct. 14.

 Courtesy of Samantha Waine

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School conducted their annual Homecoming festivities this past week as they crowned their new Queen and King at halftime of the Miners win against Shady Spring. Keyanna Smith was crowned as the 2022 queen while Peyton Sansom was named as King. Mingo Central defeated Shady 52-28.

