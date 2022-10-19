NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School conducted their annual Homecoming festivities this past week as they crowned their new Queen and King at halftime of the Miners win against Shady Spring. Keyanna Smith was crowned as the 2022 queen while Peyton Sansom was named as King. Mingo Central defeated Shady 52-28.
MCHS crowns 2022 Homecoming royalty
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- The Collective opens downtown
- Backroads Appalachia bring Atlanta Automotive group to Mingo County
- Ledger one of 6 to be induced as a WV Sports Legend
- House 34 candidates hope to represent values of Mingo
- Council approves first reading of charter amendment
- MCHS crowns 2022 Homecoming royalty
- Woman’s Club accepting applications for veterans 'thank you' baskets
- Gooslin to represent WV in Intensive Regional Leadership Development Program
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested on child neglect charges
- UPDATE: One killed in early morning crash
- Triple cancer survivor hopes to inspire others with her story
- Lawrnce County beats Belfry for first time since 2002
- No. 11 Tug Valley upset by Mount View, 32-7
- Lenore Rangers win Mingo County soccer championship
- Miners blast Shady Spring for 52-28 Homecoming win
- Mingo Central wins pair to close out regular season
- Mingo Commission candidates eye unexpired seat
- TrailFest sees successful weekend in Gilbert
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.