NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School announced this past week on their Facebook page that the automotive shop in their Career and Technical Education portion of the school was now certified as an official West Virginia vehicle inspection station.
MCHS Assistant Principal Marcella Charles-Casto said it is something she has wanted to see accomplished since the school opened in 2011 and commended automotive instructor Chris Roberson as he was able to get it done in just a few months.
“We are just beginning this huge endeavor. Some time in the near future we will publicize when we are ready to open our safety inspections to the public,” Charles-Casto said. “We are not there yet, but it is coming! When this happens, our patrons will call a specified number and schedule an appointment. We are so excited to share this news!”
Roberson completed the first vehicle inspection under their new license on Feb. 21. The next step will be to certify their CTE students who turn 18 prior to graduation.