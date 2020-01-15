NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School will conduct the inaugural meeting soon for its new Parent-Teacher Organization, according to a news release.

The PTO Planning Committee invites all parents and legal guardians to attend the first public roll-out meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the MCHS Auditorium.

The planning committee will discuss the organization’s mission statement, by-laws and criteria for election of new officers to the MCHS PTO Organization.

For more information, you can contact the following planning committee members: