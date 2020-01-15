NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School will conduct the inaugural meeting soon for its new Parent-Teacher Organization, according to a news release.
The PTO Planning Committee invites all parents and legal guardians to attend the first public roll-out meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the MCHS Auditorium.
The planning committee will discuss the organization’s mission statement, by-laws and criteria for election of new officers to the MCHS PTO Organization.
For more information, you can contact the following planning committee members:
- Terrance Alan Soltesz: 304-928-6472 and tsoltesz@k12.wv.us
- Joey L. Wolford: 304-946-5195 and wolford.joey@yahoo.com
- Crystal Ramey: 304-601-4838 and caramey@12.wv.us
- Pamela Hinkle: 606-765-2884 and laikynsmom09@live.com