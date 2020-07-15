WILLIAMSON — Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday in Mingo County, according to a press release by the Mingo County Health Department, bringing the county's total number of infections to 36.
The persons confirmed positive for the coronavirus are a 58-year-old female with no symptoms, a 44-year old female with symptoms, a 35-year old female with no symptoms, a 16-year old female with no symptoms, a 43-year old female with symptoms, a 44-year old male with symptoms, a 47-year old female with symptoms, and a 27-year-old female and reports symptoms.
All of the newly infected patients are currently isolating at home. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with the patients.
Of the eight new patients, two are husband and wife and two are mother and daughter, according to MCHD Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship. Two patients reported they have traveled. These are the most cases for a single day in Mingo County.
As of 3:00 p.m. on July 15, 2020, Mingo County has tested 1,995 people with 38 total coronavirus cases, of which 36 are positive cases and two probable cases.
There have been 1,957 negative cases, 21 people have recovered, and the county has experienced two COVID-19 related deaths. That leaves 15 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the infected patients will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.