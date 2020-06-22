WILLIAMSON — The 12th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mingo County, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Mingo County Health Department Administrator Anthony Keith Blankenship.
The person confirmed positive for the coronavirus is a 59-year-old female with symptoms and is isolating at home with her family.
She was a close contact of a prior Mingo County positive case. The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were in close contact with her.
Currently, Mingo County has seen tested 1,267 people with 15 total coronavirus cases, of which 12 are positive cases and 3 probable case, there are 1,252 negative cases, 10 people have recovered, and we have experienced 2 COVID-19 related death. That leaves 3 current active cases in Mingo County.
All confirmed active cases will be isolated. Close contacts of active cases will be asked to self-quarantine and will continue to be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no other information about the person will be released.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders. Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital, or your local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR at
www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus You may also call the Mingo County Health Department at 304-235-3570.