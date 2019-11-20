CHARLESTON — West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said he’s running for reelection in 2020.
McCuskey, who ascended to statewide office after serving as a GOP state lawmaker, said he plans to run for his second and final term as auditor.
“When I took office, I found that the department was in need of a top-to-bottom reform to make certain every state dollar was spent not only honestly, but wisely,” he said in a news release. “It’s not enough to meet expectations. As public servants it’s our duty to raise them, and that’s my plan for the next four years.”
During his first term, McCuskey spearheaded development of the www.wvcheckbook.gov site, which lets anyone track the state’s revenue and spending, or look up the individual salaries of state employees.
McCuskey also created a fraud and prevention unit in the office, which has opened 58 active cases, resulting in 12 “criminal actions,” 72 felony charges, six felony convictions and more than $300,000 in taxpayer money returned, according to his campaign.
Among the criminal actions: McCuskey’s staff released a sweeping audit of the city of Richwood’s finances as they relate to federal flood relief granted to the city. The audit found the city was buried in debt and alleged criminal conduct on the part of the mayor, the former mayor, the former police chief and the former town clerk. The matter is ongoing.
McCuskey is the only person who has filed precandidacy for the seat.
