CINDERELLA — Two members who were elected in June’s primary election to serve on the Mingo County Board of Education were given their oaths of office at the Statutory Organizational Meeting on Monday, July 6, at the Mingo County Schools Central Office at Cinderella Hollow. Machelle McCormick, who is the board’s newest member and the top vote-getter in the June election, was sworn in by Circuit Judge Miki Thompson, as was Sabrina Grace who has served on the board since she was elected in 2016. Both will serve on the board until at least 2024.
In other business conducted in the organizational meeting, James Ed Baisden was chosen as the new president in a 5-0 vote, and John Warren Preece was named the new vice president, also in a 5-0 vote. Tom Slone was also re-elected as the board’s Mountain State Education Service Cooperative representative.