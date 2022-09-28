WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved the creation and hiring of an auditor for the city during its regular meeting Thursday.
This action came at the recommendation of Mayor Charlie Hatfield, who said the city being behind on completion of its audits was precluding it from some grant opportunities.
“I hope that the city of Williamson will find that the management needs of the city would be best fulfilled by hiring a city auditor,” Hatfield said. “When I started here in 2017 we had a few more people in the office and because of budget cuts and the like we cut it down. The job of city clerk, the utility board and all that like is rather time consuming and very involving.”
Hatfield said this drop in manpower was the reason for the delays, but he thought bringing in someone to be devoted to the financial work of the city would be a good solution.
“More importantly, the city was behind on doing its audits for almost five years,” Hatfield said. “Despite using all of our resources of money, despite following the guidelines of the state’s auditor that we can only do three at a time, and it’s very lengthy.”
The council approved beginning work on defining job duties for an auditor so that it could explore options in a hiring process.
In other business, city attorney Nathan Brown also answered questions about appointments to the Williamson Parks and Recreation Board.
A verbal agreement was made years ago by a former council that members from each ward would rotate on and off the board on one-year terms so that each member would get a stint on the board in a four-year term.
In July, Councilman Ralph Hall was set to finish up his term on the board and Hatfield sent Councilman Stuart Hight to a meeting. However, Hight was not permitted to vote because the board said he had not yet been sworn in and technically was not yet a sitting board member.
Hight contended that as a member of the town council, he had already taken an oath and felt that was enough to be on the board.
“From the council standpoint, we appointed me to the board,” Hight said. “As far as being sworn in, I’m already a council member so that supersedes being sworn in. A regular board member, to my understanding, would have to be sworn in, but when a council member is appointed to my knowledge you wouldn’t have to be sworn in.”
Councilman Joseph Bucci also asked who has the power to make appointments to the board. He asked for clarification on whether or not the council needed to vote each year when its appointments changed.
Brown said he had been in contact with the West Virginia Municipal League since seeing the item on the agenda. He said from his understanding, the council did need to vote for its representative on the board each year even if it was already pre-determined and added into the city’s code for the appointments to the board.
Brown said for regular vacancies on the seven-member board, it was at the park board’s discretion to make appointments. Council only needs to approve its one member representative on that board.
Brown also said in Hight’s situation, legally he would need to be sworn in for any actions taken by him on that board to count.
Hatfield asked for some language in the code to be updated to avoid issues in the future.
Hatfield also tasked the city clerk’s office with administering Hight’s oath Friday so that he could officially begin his term on the board since it was now two months since he was supposed to have taken over the seat.