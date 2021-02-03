WILLIAMSON — While giving his update to city council during its regular session Thursday, Jan. 28, Executive Director of Williamson Parks and Recreation Jarrod Dean and Mayor Charlie Hatfield got into an exchange over the condition of the Williamson Fieldhouse and previous Parks Board leadership.
Dean began his report by noting some of the development projects the Parks Board has partnered with the Mingo County Commission on, including the creation of an RV park.
Dean said a series of community meetings will be held, the first of which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Williamson Fieldhouse. A rough draft of the plans for the park from E.L. Robinson Engineering will be released.
“All of us as leaders of the community can sit around and say what we want to develop and put in place,” Dean said, “but until we hear from your constituents and from the residents here, they’re the ones that are the important ones that we have things here for them to do. We invite the public out. We’ll have temperature checks, masks required, social distancing on the gym floor there, so we’ll be conducting ourselves in a safe manner.”
Dean said surveys will be given out by paper or via SurveyMonkey to create a “recreational comprehensive plan” for the city when grants and other funding sources are pursued.
Dean said the cleanup of some of the park board’s properties has begun, such as removing old fences and removal of the community center’s roof because it was caving in.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Dean said Parks has taken a loss of about $30,000 to 40,000 in revenue opportunities. Sponsorships were a little down due to business hesitations caused by the pandemic, but they were able to receive sponsorships for kayaks.
“We’re making it through,” Dean said. “We’re starting to open back up. If you hadn’t seen our Facebook, we announced a series of murder mystery dinner shows we’re going to do at the fieldhouse. It has sparked a lot of interest on social media, and we’re looking forward to that.”
Dean said there has been interest from the public to host cornhole and ping-pong tournaments.
“We’re in a position now where we have to open up very safely, because you know, it costs a lot of money to run the fieldhouse, it really does,” Dean said. “When you look at our utility bills and just heating the community center, the gas bill to heat the fieldhouse, it’s a lot of money, and so, we’ve been smart about our light usage and everything else, but we’ve got to get opened back up and we’re opening up per the governor’s orders and CDC guidelines and everything.”
Dean then requested that Parks be represented on the city’s website — most notably the Williamson Fieldhouse.
”We would like to see the fieldhouse represented on there much like the Coal House is, because the fieldhouse is a historic facility in the city as well with a lot of history that can be documented on the city’s website,” Dean said.
Hatfield said Wes Wilson, executive director of the Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, can tackle that project, as he has been updating the website.
Dean said Parks met with city attorney Nathan Brown and city clerk Cheri Horton to propose new management of their mail and financial system, putting together a standard operating procedure that Dean says Brown saw no issue with. Dean said mail delivery for Parks has been switched over to the fieldhouse and they are working with Horton on transferring financial records to the Parks Board’s records.
Dean then discussed the condition of the fieldhouse, saying they are close to remodeling it with projects like painting, rebuilding bathroom stalls, revamping the Hall of Fame room and converting lighting to LEDs.
“You pointed out some things that’s not been taken care of down there,” Hatfield said. “What do you attribute that to? Give us a view of where you’re looking at and why is it in disrepair? You and I have had conversations.”
Dean said the Parks Board has been in a transition period since he came on board in November 2019, noting his experience in economic development and the rebranding of the Parks’ initiatives. Dean attributed a lack of vision and initiative on the operations side and said the financials have taken over a year to get in line.
Hatfield asked Dean to rate the condition of the fieldhouse on an A through F scale.
“I’d give it a B right now,” Dean said. “We’ve got things cleaned up, unless you know something I don’t know. We’ve done a lot of sealing up of cracks. There’s been a lot of things done.”
Hatfield said he wanted to know what the “systemic issue” is, starting with his predecessors.
“Why was it not working there before my time? I can’t answer that question,” Dean said. ”We don’t spend our time talking about board directors or, you know, I don’t spend time talking about previous directors with the board ... I’m not going to give any direction on that, no, because I don’t look at ... if we based our future on the past, then we’re not going anywhere.”
“Well, you’ve had time to evaluate it, talk to the board, I mean …” Hatfield said. “If you look at the past, then you can see how good of a future.”
Dean discussed the idea of Parks getting some funding from the 6% hotel/motel tax — 3% of which stays with the city for beautification projects and the other 3% allocated to the CVB. Hatfield said he doesn’t think it would be fair for the funding to be taken away from the city, while Dean and council members both remarked the revenue is not a lot of money.
“Jarrod’s argument is that we should give up our 50% the city gets that I use for beautification projects and give it to the Parks Board,” Hatfield said. “I don’t think that’s fair. We need the funds just as much as you do.”
“We have beautification projects, too, that we would like to be considered as part of the funding source, because state code says that money can be used at parks and convention centers, which the fieldhouse would be eligible for that,” Dean said.