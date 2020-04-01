CHARLESTON — Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield met with the West Virginia Senate delegation at a legislative session Feb. 27 and discussed a variety of issues concerning the Williamson community.
Hatfield said the conversations began with healthcare, and they discussed and offered some suggestions to improve billing procedures and payment methods for providers. They discussed infrastructure challenges facing communities.
Hatfield said the senators were sincerely interested in helping the communities, and he was grateful for the opportunity to express his concerns.