By KENDRA MAHON
For The Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - The city of Williamson is currently accepting donations for the "Paint the Tank" project, which was announced at the Sept. 12 council meeting at City Hall.
Tom Acosta, an artist known for his work throughout the state and especially in the Welch area, has been commissioned by the city to paint the water tower in the west end of Williamson.
Mayor Charles Hatfield said the tower is the first thing most people see when they come into the city, and he is looking forward to the tower paint project being completed.
The estimated cost of the project is $60,000. The mayor said several corporate donations have already been made. Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Williamson City Hall.
In other city news, an Honor and Remembrance flag was presented to the mayor by Gold Star Mothers to be displayed in the city of Williamson.
The flags are distributed throughout the state to recognize fallen soldiers who have died not only in the line of duty, but those who have served and passed away.
The mothers of Benjamin Joseph Roche, Brian Scott Holbrook and Robert Cunningham represented the organization.
The flag is currently flying in front of the Williamson Fire Department.
Additionally, Hatfield signed a proclamation presented by representatives from the Mingo County Public Defender's office recognizing September as Recovery Awareness Month for the city. Representatives were Justin Marcum, Teresa McCune and Tyson Crum.