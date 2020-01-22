DELBARTON — The Delbarton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors voted this past week to name local barber Matt Harris as their new executive director.
Harris, who grew up in Delbarton and is a 1999 graduate of Burch High School, replaces previous director Ina Mahon. He said he is honored by the board’s decision and is excited to get started.
“I’ve lived here here in Delbarton my entire life. Me and my wife moved away for two years to Ohio, but we came right back. Delbarton has always been home,” Harris said. “I’ve always tried my best to be active in the community and to just help out with whatever I can. ... I think what makes me a good fit for this is the fact that I have no agenda, I run a barbershop. People aren’t coming from out of the area just to get a haircut. So there are no interior motive there at all for this. I am generally just trying to help out this town.”
Harris said that the Town of Delbarton, and Mingo County as a whole, is sitting on a gold mine with things like the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems, the Tug Fork River and the history of the Tug Valley area.
“Coal is starting to disappear from this area — like it or not, it’s the truth,” Harris said. “And I really do believe that tourism is somewhere that Mingo County, and Delbarton on a smaller scale, can really really start to boom with.
“We have the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems right here. We have the Tug River, which is wonderful for fishing and wonderful for kayaking. We have all of the wonderful history with the Matewan Massacre and the coal wars. A lot of people in this area do not realize what their grandfathers fought for us. Then you have the Hatfield and McCoy Feud. And when you start to add all of that together, you really have a lot to build upon to start bringing people in.”
Harris, who also serves on the civil service commission, mentioned how the H&M Trails have continued to grow every year and even had a record-breaking year in 2019, but there is still a shortage of lodging all across the system.
He said he thinks that Delbarton in particular is in great location for riders to ride the Mingo County trail systems, because they are centrally located among Gilbert, Williamson and Matewan.
“What I think makes Delbarton the most unique, is that we are right dead center in the county,” Harris said. “From Delbarton, we have two different places to get on the trail systems, and you can choose to either ride to Matewan, Gilbert or Williamson. So for somebody that’s going to stay say a three- to four-day a trip, it just seems to me like Delbarton is the perfect spot because every day they can go somewhere different.”
Harris said that while the H&M Trail Systems and drawing in outsiders to ride the trails and to stay in local lodging facilities is the focus, he said that he also plans on organizing events to draw locals from surrounding communities and counties to Delbarton.
“The goal for a CVB is to help the businesses in the town and to help the town grow,” Harris said. “No one said that the people you bring in have to be from 100-plus miles away. Why not put on something in Delbarton that is going to draw people from Pike County, Logan County and maybe even Charleston down here? You’re still bringing people into your community no matter where they are coming from. I think that’s one thing that really hasn’t been touched upon very much with the CVB that I really hope to do something with.”
Harris’ first day was Monday, Jan. 13. He said he already has several ideas in place for 2020, including potentially starting a flea market in the Delbarton area during the summer months.
Current members of the Delbarton CVB Board of Directors are President Steve Cook, secretary/treasurer Robert “Hank” Starr, Jeanna Curry, Mont Crum, John Preece, Mark Sizemore, Tracy Slone, Albert Totten and Diana Wiedel.
The Delbarton CVB office is located at 5030 Helena Ave., in downtown Delbarton, which is directly across the street from Ideal Barbershop, where Harris cuts hair full-time alongside his father.
To contact the Delbarton CVB, call 304-475-3807 or email delbartoncvb@gmail.com.