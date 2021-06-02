Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MATEWAN — The Town of Matewan will conduct its municipal election for mayor and town council on Tuesday, June 8.

On the ballot for mayor are two candidates: incumbent Matt Moore, who was appointed mayor in December following the resignation of longtime mayor Sheila Kessler, and David Hatfield.

Moore had previously served as a councilman for the town since 2017 and is an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Williamson. Hatfield is the owner of the Historic Matewan House Bed and Breakfast and a former engineer for Norfolk Southern.

Eleven individuals have filed for council positions:

  • Angela Gooslin
  • Marsha Lester-Lockard
  • Francine Jones
  • Michael Dotson
  • Bill Sutterlin
  • Grant Conley
  • Larry Ross
  • Sheila Kessler
  • Kathy McCoy
  • Jeff Hatfield
  • Tonya Jones

Crystal Moore, wife of Mayor Matt Moore, is the incumbent town recorder and is unopposed in seeking re-election to the position.

The election is set for 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at town hall. Voters also have three days remaining this week to cast early ballots. Residents may vote early at town hall from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2-4.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@HDMediaLLC.com.

