MATEWAN — The Town of Matewan will conduct its municipal election for mayor and town council on Tuesday, June 8.
On the ballot for mayor are two candidates: incumbent Matt Moore, who was appointed mayor in December following the resignation of longtime mayor Sheila Kessler, and David Hatfield.
Moore had previously served as a councilman for the town since 2017 and is an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Williamson. Hatfield is the owner of the Historic Matewan House Bed and Breakfast and a former engineer for Norfolk Southern.
Eleven individuals have filed for council positions:
- Angela Gooslin
- Marsha Lester-Lockard
- Francine Jones
- Michael Dotson
- Bill Sutterlin
- Grant Conley
- Larry Ross
- Sheila Kessler
- Kathy McCoy
- Jeff Hatfield
- Tonya Jones
Crystal Moore, wife of Mayor Matt Moore, is the incumbent town recorder and is unopposed in seeking re-election to the position.
The election is set for 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at town hall. Voters also have three days remaining this week to cast early ballots. Residents may vote early at town hall from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2-4.