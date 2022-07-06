MATEWAN — The town of Matewan approved the purchase of a new police cruiser during its council meeting June 28.
Mayor Matt Moore said parts have been bought multiple times to repair one of the town’s current police cruisers but that the town has been told each time that the parts purchased are not correct.
“Every time they send him parts, he says it doesn’t fit,” Moore said. “We’re going to have to take it to somebody that can fix that computer because I’ve had two or three guys say all they have to do is program that computer right and it will take off.”
Moore said he stopped at Stephen’s Auto Center in Danville recently to ask about new police cruisers. Moore said he was pleasantly surprised by the quoted prices for the cruisers.
“He said one that’s road-ready — which means it’s already wired and got some lights on it but you still have to plug up the radios and everything — is $36,000,” Moore said. “One that’s not road-ready — they give you the wires, but they throw them in the floor board and you have to get it wired — is $33,000.”
Moore said he put the town on the list for the road-ready model. He said he talked to the town’s financial clerk and was told the town could afford the purchase. He said he wanted to go ahead and get Matewan on the list because of the estimated wait times for police cruisers being ordered.
Moore said it’s estimated that the new cruiser will arrive in August or September. The council approved the purchase.