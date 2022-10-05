MATEWAN — The town of Matewan will host its annual Fall Homecoming Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.
The town of Matewan Homecoming has been a tradition since 1995 when the city celebrated 100 years of incorporation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
MATEWAN — The town of Matewan will host its annual Fall Homecoming Festival Saturday, Oct. 8.
The town of Matewan Homecoming has been a tradition since 1995 when the city celebrated 100 years of incorporation.
The events Saturday will feature vendors and other activities for the duration of the festival, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Registration for the car show will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with awards set for 3 p.m.
“The Annual Homecoming Car Show is the area’s longest running car show since 1996,” said Donna Paterino, director for the Matewan Drama Group and volunteer. “Best in show, top 40 and 13 specialty division awards will be given.”
The Matewan Police Department will also host a cruiser showcase during the festival this year. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to noon with a $30 entry fee. Proceeds will benefit a local West Virginia State Police trooper who was injured in an accident at his home earlier this year. Trophies will be given for first, second and third place.
A Jeep show will also be a new addition to the festival this year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by the Matewan CVB. The show has a $30 admission fee. Those interested can call 304-426-4092 to enter.
Since 2000, another feature of our annual event has been the fall production of the Matewan Massacre Drama, which will take place this year at noon.
Rock climbing, bungee jump and inflatables will be available from 3 to 8 p.m.
The parade will take place at 4 p.m. Lineup begins at 3 p.m. at the Matewan PK-8 parking lot.
The pet show is set for 6 p.m. Registration for the pet show costs $10, and all proceeds will go to a local animal shelter. All leashed animals are welcome to be entered.
Live entertainment will take the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The night will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information can be found by calling Matewan Town Hall at 304-426-4092 or visiting the town’s Facebook page.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.