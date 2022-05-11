MATEWAN — The 22nd annual Heritage Day is set to take place in Matewan Saturday, May 14.
Donna Paterino, director for the Matewan Drama Group, said the event will feature a re-enactment of the Battle of Matewan.
“This will be our 22nd annual Heritage Day in Matewan,” Paterino said. “The award-winning Matewan Drama Group will once again recreate the events of May 19, 1920, on Saturday, May 14. Two presentations will take place on the Rotary Pavilion at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.”
The Battle of Matewan, also known as the Matewan massacre, was a shootout in the town of Matewan in Mingo County and the Pocahontas Coalfield mining district on May 19, 1920, between local coal miners and their allies and the Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency. The dead included two brothers of the detective agency’s founder and Matewan Mayor Cabell Testerman, who supported the union.
Paterino said the day will include other activities in town as well.
“In between the plays, Mingo Magistrates Donald Sansom, Dave Justice and Jim Harvey will host a free pork roast for attendees to enjoy,” Paterino said. “Flea market vendors will be set up along with an antique car cruise-in and live music. Admission is free, and we invite everyone to bring their families and learn about the pivotal role the Battle of Matewan played in American Labor History.”
Anyone who wants to set up a vendor table or participate in the play may call 304-235-0484 or 304-426-4092.