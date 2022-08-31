MATEWAN — The Matewan Public Library’s summer reading “Oceans of Possibilities” ran from June 14-Aug. 23 and was a success, according to librarian Kathi Sherrill.
Twenty-six children participated and read a large number of books. Each week featured arts and crafts and refreshments. Special readings were done by Beth Baldwin Farley and Christy Adams, who read her recently published book “Tucker’s Troubles.”
Special guests during the program included Wilma Steele, who shared the meaning of the red bandana to local miners, and Captain America, who posed with the children for photos.
Coupons for free ice cream and snowcones were given out by local businesses in Matewan, and Camden Park provided free admission tickets.
The program was held in the local UMWA 1440 union hall in downtown Matewan.
The program ended Aug. 23 with a pizza party, where awards were given for reading achievements.