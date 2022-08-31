Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MATEWAN — The Matewan Public Library’s summer reading “Oceans of Possibilities” ran from June 14-Aug. 23 and was a success, according to librarian Kathi Sherrill.

Twenty-six children participated and read a large number of books. Each week featured arts and crafts and refreshments. Special readings were done by Beth Baldwin Farley and Christy Adams, who read her recently published book “Tucker’s Troubles.”

