MATEWAN — The Matewan Public Library has been hosting story hours for the past several weeks.
Each week a story has been shared, along with a fun craft and snacks provided by the parents of the children attending. This encourages children to read, check out books and experience things both real and fiction — broadening their minds with learning about new things.
The Matewan library hosted a special story hour Monday, April 18, with a special reader. Christy Adams visited the library and read her book, “Adventures with Lolly,” which is about a little yellow duck that has to deal with bullying; how to help end bullying and get along with everyone. She also gave each child a signed copy of her book and donated one to the Matewan and Mingo County Libraries. A special craft was made to go along with the theme of the book — “I’m one of a kind.”
Pizza was provided by Matewan town council member Michael Dotson, and other snacks were provided by parents of the children.
The library’s summer reading program will begin in June. Christy Adams will be back with her new book — “Tucker’s Troubles” — about a very large turtle. This book will be second in a series about animals and how they deal with problems we all face in today’s world.