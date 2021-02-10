HUNTINGTON — Matewan PK-8 School was named a 2020 West Virginia PBIS Spotlight School by the West Virginia Behavior/Mental Health Technical Assistance Center (WVBMHTAC), according to a news release.
In collaboration with the WV Autism Training Center at Marshall University and the WV Department of Education’s Office of Special Education, the WVBMHTAC oversees the state’s school-wide Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) project.
For the 2020-2021 school year, the WV PBIS Leadership Team began searching for West Virginia Spotlight Schools. Spotlight Schools are schools that are implementing PBIS to fidelity and have found ways to use PBIS to pivot their expectations, acknowledgements, relationships with students and families, found ways to provide additional mental health and social/emotional supports, and adjusted their environments, systems and teams to ensure the best outcomes possible during a challenging situation.
Matewan PK-8, along with Principal Cindy Calfee and her PBIS team, surpassed the standards to be awarded this recognition.
The school’s PBIS team noted that “the COVID-19 crisis has really made us a solutions-based team” and that was obvious to the WVBMHTAC through the evidence submitted by the school.
The WV PBIS Leadership team was also impressed by the school’s grit and determination to maintain positive connections with not only their students but also their families and stated they were “clearly enlightened to the passion they have for their kids.”
“The Spotlight Schools project helps us model PBIS to new schools, allows us to be partners in the learning process of implementing PBIS, and highlights the work that we do across the state,” WV PBIS Coordinator Alicia Ziman said. “We are proud to highlight the persistence and grit that these WV PBIS Spotlight schools have shown during these unique circumstances.”