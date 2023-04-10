Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Matewan Man Arrested on Child Sex Charge
MATEWAN — A Matewan man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Court Documents state that Thomas Woodrow Cook, 49 of Green Valley Drive was arrested on March 21 after an investigation resulted in police saying that he had a sexual encounter with an underage female on March 12, 2023.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

