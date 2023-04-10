MATEWAN — A Matewan man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor.
Court Documents state that Thomas Woodrow Cook, 49 of Green Valley Drive was arrested on March 21 after an investigation resulted in police saying that he had a sexual encounter with an underage female on March 12, 2023.
The complaint, filed by West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, alleges that officials from Matewan PK-8 School called the WVSP regarding a female student communicating that they had sexual intercourse with Cook at his residence.
Cook was arraigned by Magistrate Dave Justice and then charged with third-degree sexual assault. At press time, he was held at the Southwestern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.