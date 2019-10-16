BEN CREEK — A Matewan man has been arrested after he was caught attempting to steal $10,000 worth of copper wire from a local coal company.
Kenneth James Ingersoll, 33, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with grand larceny and breaking and entering by the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
The complaint states that troopers received a call through Mingo County 911 of a theft in progress at Lexington Coal Company along Ben Creek Road in Mingo County. While in route to the location, the officers received a call back from a Lexington Coal security guard stating that the getaway vehicle had broken down while the defendant was attempting to load the copper.
Upon arrival, police located Ingersoll sitting on top of a white Chevy S-10, and he was taken into custody. Officers found a substantial amount of copper wire on the creek bank and in the creek beside the truck, according to the complaint.
Lexington Coal Company employees told officers that the building the copper was being kept in had a lock on it that had been cut. They said the copper was worth approximately $10,000.
Once back at the station, the defendant allegedly admitted to taking the copper and said the getaway truck broke down while the copper was being loaded up.
Ingersoll was also served with warrants from four different incidents, all being thefts that allegedly occurred in 2019.
He was charged with grand larceny, burglary, assault and destruction of property stemming from a Jan. 3 incident when he allegedly broke into a garage, stole over $1,000 in power tools and then assaulted the homeowner to escape being caught.
He was again charged with grand larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods for a theft on Sept. 10 where he allegedly stole an ATV along Mitchell Brand Road valued at over $1,000.
He was also charged with two counts of petit larceny stemming from two thefts on Sept. 10 and Sept. 20.
On Sept. 10 Ingersoll allegedly stole a heating unit from a residence valued under $1,000 and on Sept. 20 he was allegedly caught on surveillance at Miner Mart stealing a $12 belt, according to the report.
Ingersoll was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.