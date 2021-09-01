Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Yelena Tucker, right, won the Matewan Library 100 Day Reading Challenge by reading for 2,197 minutes this summer.

 Submitted Photo

MATEWAN — The Matewan Public Library recently hosted a party to honor all the participants in the 100 Days of Reading Challenge for the summer of 2021.

The event was held at the new Chit and Chat Coffee House in historic downtown Matewan. Pizza, chips and a 100 Days of Reading Challenge cake was served.

The top three children who read the most number of minutes were Yelena Tucker, Areonna Tucker and Allie Adkins.

The three top winners received a free pass from Fun Time Inflatables Trampoline Park at Pikeville, and all participants were awarded prizes.

Eighteen children participated in the event sponsored by the Matewan Library this summer. Library director Kathi Sherrill said she wanted to thank all of the businesses, parents and volunteers who made this year’s program a success.

