MATEWAN — The town of Matewan hosted its third annual Christmas Tree lighting Saturday.
The night included giveaways and other activities for kids and concluded with a fireworks display.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 4:35 am
The town has other Christmas activities set for the month of December, including its Christmas parade on Dec. 10. More information can be found on the Town of Matewan Facebook page.
