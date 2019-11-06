MATEWAN — The Town of Matewan will host its 18th annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Matewan City Hall.
Event organizer Donna Paterino would like to invite all veterans to attend the annual event and ride in the parade.
Paterino, who also organizes various events in the historic town, said that this is always the most attended of all the events she helps with.
The parade will line up and begin at the Matewan Depot Replica at 12:30 p.m. and will end at City Hall. A special program will be held following the conclusion of the parade.
Refreshments will be served for the public, compliments of the Town of Matewan and the Mingo County magistrates.
For more information on the 18th annual Veteran’s Day Parade, call 304-235-0484.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.