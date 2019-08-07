Williamson Daily News
MATEWAN -The Matewan Public Library recently wrapped up its Summer Reading Program, which was held every Tuesday from June 11 through July 16.
Kathi Sherrill, librarian at the MPL, said that the program was a huge success and a great turnout of children.
The theme this year was a Universe of Stories. Each week a book was read, crafts were made, and snacks were enjoyed at the end of each day.
Prizes were awarded for most books read at the end of the program in four age groups. Yelena Tucker read 228 books in the 4-6 age group; ages 7-10 was led by Areonna Tucker who read 182 books; Isabel Williams led the 7-10 age group with 45 books; and Ava Williams topped the 14-16 year old age group by reading five books.
Special guests this year included the Williamson Farmer's Market, who gave a presentation on Preserving the Honey Bee; Melaine Hall, who gave a presentation of the constellations of the solar system; and Sabrina Runyon, local author who shared her book, "Sabrina's Book."
Mingo County Magistrates Donald Sansom and Dave Justice provided a cookout at the Matewan Park for all attendees on July 23.
Sherrill wanted to extend her thanks all who made donations to the program this year, the parents who participated and the four teenagers who helped with the program Ava Williams, Abigail Williams, Emma Hurley and Aidan Taylor.