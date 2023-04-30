Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MATEWAN — Matewan Heritage Day will take place Saturday, May 20, in historic downtown Matewan.

The event will feature the Matewan Massacre Drama, with two performances held at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

