MATEWAN — Matewan Heritage Day will take place Saturday, May 20, in historic downtown Matewan.
The event will feature the Matewan Massacre Drama, with two performances held at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 3:15 pm
The event will include a pig roast, vendors, live music and more.
“This is our 22nd year on recreating the Battle of Matewan 1920,” said Donna Blackburn Paterino, director of the Matewan Drama Group. “We share the struggles of our region’s early coal mining families. There is always a new part of this rich history to share. The early coal miners were working for labor rights. Many of them did not live long enough to see those rights come to fruition. Our historic town commemorates what happened on May 19, 1920, in honor of all who died fighting for freedom and justice for the working man. We invite everyone to bring their family and take a step back and revisit this tumultuous time in American Labor History.”
For more information call 304-426-4092 or visit www.matewanwv.gov
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.
