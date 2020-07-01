MATEWAN — It was a good day for the town of Matewan and the Matewan Volunteer Fire Department this past Monday as it officially unveiled its brand-new 2020 Spartan Legend Series pumper truck.
Mayor Sheila Kessler and members of the Town Council joined MVFD Chief Brian Casto and other members of the fire department at Town Hall as they showcased their new piece of equipment and officially put it into commission.
Chief Casto said the pumper truck has a 1,000-gallon-capacity tank and the capability of pumping 1,250 gallons of water per minute. The truck is on a Freightliner 108SD chassis with a Cummins L9 400-horsepower motor, and it has a 30-gallon foam cell and a FoamPro 2001 delivery system.
The truck was recently purchased by the department from Johnson’s Emergency Vehicle Solutions for $287,000; it will be paid for in $5,700 quarterly payments that will come from the department’s $12,000 quarterly stipend from the state, according to Casto.
The MVFD has been in desperate need of a new fire engine since its previous truck was totaled in an accident while responding to a call in October 2018.
Mayor Kessler commended Chief Casto and the other members of the MVFD for their sacrifices they make to keep the town safe on a daily basis.
“Chief Casto and his men have worked very hard to acquire this new truck since our main truck was lost in an unfortunate accident in 2018,” Kessler said. “As mayor, I am very proud of the work the chief and all of the members of the department does every day and for their unselfish service to our community. We all owe them a great amount of gratitude.”
Members of the Matewan Fire Board, Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby, and representatives from the Delbarton Fire Department also attended the unveiling.