MATEWAN — The Matewan Convention and Visitors Bureau has made its new home at the Matewan Depot Replica Museum at 328 WV 49.
Included with this move are new hours for the depot — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The change in the hours was made to be compliant with the regulations from the state for convention and visitor’s bureaus.
Matewan town council member Angela Gooslin-Thacker said the group will also work on some needed vanity repairs at the depot.
“We are still working on the lighting, that’s our big project right now,” Gooslin-Thacker said. “We’re also trying to start some kind of volunteer program so we can get some of the projects done to the depot and the caboose out there.”
Gooslin-Thacker said some of the projects include painting the building and the caboose, and that they’re evaluating what supplies on hand are usable and what will need to be purchased for the projects.
“We’re going to have to also look into getting more supplies and things like that for the depot to complete these projects,” Gooslin-Thacker said. “I know some stuff has been sitting so long it’s no longer viable like the paint, some of the things like that.”
Gooslin-Thacker also said the visitor’s bureau is on track for accreditation from the state as the town works to embrace the tourism boosted in the area by the trail system, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and other local attractions.
“They did say it could take up to a full year for us to be a fully accredited CVB,” Gooslin-Thacker said. “They said they’re very excited to work with us and see that we’ll prosper with our CVB.”
She said those involved with the visitor’s bureau started working to earn the needed volunteer hours to log for the accreditation process during the town’s Magnolia Fair Festival.
“We’re definitely on the right road for our full accreditation,” Gooslin-Thacker said. “We’re excited about that.”
Events and other information can be found on the Matewan Convention and Visitors Bureau Inc. Facebook page.