MATEWAN — The Town of Matewan has been active this holiday season as they had another good turnout for their annual Christmas Parade this past weekend. Free hot chocolate was given to everyone in attendance, and goodie bags were handed out to the youngsters. The event was the second Christmas-themed event hosted by the town this year as they also held their annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 27.
