MATEWAN — If you have been in the Matewan area of Mingo County anytime over the past week, something rather large probably caught your eye.
Norfolk Southern Railway has been working on replacing a double-rail bridge along the Pocahontas line that crosses the Tug Fork River at Hatfield Bottom near Matewan, and the construction company hired to do the project recently brought in one of the largest crawler cranes in the world.
The Terex Demag CC 8800 crane took more than 100 tractor-trailer loads to transport and erect. The boom spans 375 feet, has a lift capacity of 1760 tons, and has the ability to add more than 750 feet of boom, if needed.
The massive crane weighs in at 3.5 million pounds, and it takes three people to operate. The bridges that the crane will be lifting weigh around 800,000 pounds each.
A spokesperson for NS said that the old bridges were approximately 308 feet long and the new bridges will be 370 feet in length. He said that they would be replacing one bridge at a time, allowing them to rail traffic in the area.
Work to replace the first bridge was supposed to begin this past weekend and each bridge should take about a week to replace. For their own safety, pedestrians are asked to avoid the area during construction.
The double-bridges cross the Tug Fork River and enter a tunnel that cuts through the mountain and comes out near the Tug Valley Country Club at Sprigg.
The two bridges that are being replaced were built in 1910 and 1913 by Virginia Bridge and Iron Co. out of Roanoke.