CHARLESTON — Bidding on the massive Rural Digital Opportunity Fund opened Thursday, with six internet providers operating in West Virginia permitted to bid on offering internet service to the state’s most unserved areas.
The $20.4 billion rural digital fund is the Federal Communications Commission’s highest-dollar auction in the agency’s history — 386 internet companies nationwide have qualified to place bids.
The goal of the auction is to incentivize private companies to lay broadband fiber in the country’s unserved rural census tracts over the next 10 years.
The approved local providers are Citynet, Digital/PRODIGI, Gigabeam, Hardy Telecommunications and Micrologic.
The national provider Frontier, although in the middle of bankruptcy, is also eligible to bid in the auction.
West Virginia has more than 121,000 households eligible to receive service through this fund. These households belong in the census tracts the FCC has deemed as having unreliable or nonexistent internet coverage.
The funds will be distributed through a two-phase reverse auction, where companies that bid the lowest amounts win the contract to provide service to a particular census tract.
West Virginia is eligible to receive up to $766 million in broadband infrastructure through the fund, which Gov. Jim Justice claimed in a Sept. 3 news conference was “monumental beyond belief and will absolutely revolutionize and change this state.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., told HD Media the following day the governor overly exaggerated the impact the fund will have on West Virginia, and that the governor was using the auction as a political ploy just before the election.
While $766 million is available for West Virginia, the final total will likely be much less.
Manchin said overall he took issue with Justice’s characterization that $766 million was already on its way to West Virginia. Securing that amount would only be possible if every census tract in the state is bid on at the highest price possible — which is the opposite goal of a reverse auction.
Also, Manchin’s office said West Virginia historically does poorly in reverse auctions because of the heightened costs of laying broadband fiber in a state with rugged terrain. For the average price of building one network tower in West Virginia, a company could construct the same tower in Kansas for nearly a fourth of the cost.
Finally, Manchin said the core issue lies with the maps the FCC is using in the auction. According to the FCC map used in the auction, and the one Justice presented during his news conference, the vast majority of households in Boone, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties have sufficient internet speed, and therefore do not qualify for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
The FCC maps also stipulate that if just one household in a census tract is determined to have a reliable internet connection, the entire census tract is not eligible for the fund. The FCC did not adjust those maps before Thursday.
Justice dismissed Manchin’s concerns, calling them political.
But there is one provision of the auction that guards against broken promises. Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, a member of the state Broadband Enhancement Council, said that, unlike past programs, the key component of the rural digital fund is there are penalties for companies that don’t follow through on finishing the job.
While the bidding opened Thursday, the auction’s winners, and the census tracts chosen for coverage, will likely not be announced until next week.