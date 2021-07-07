SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. – Rocco Massey has been named the new assistant administrator at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, according to a news release. Massey will work alongside Community CEO Jeremy Hall to lead Tug Valley ARH.
Massey, a Beckley, West Virginia, native, began work June 14.
Prior to joining Tug Valley ARH, Massey was the West Virginia regional clinic administrator, where he planned, developed and implemented overall goals of ambulatory services, provided leadership of physician services and analyzed objectives, budgets and financial strategies. He also spent time as oncology clinic manager at Beckley ARH.
Massey joined ARH in 2015 as a physician recruiter after receiving a bachelor's in political science from West Virginia University in Morgantown and a master’s in strategic leadership from the University of Charleston.
In his new role, Massey will oversee outcomes management, life safety and environment of care, rehabilitation services, respiratory and sleep center services and dietary services.
“I am so pleased to have Rocco join the Tug Valley ARH team,” Hall said. “His expertise and leadership experience along with his commitment to the patient experience will be a great service to our hospital and community.”