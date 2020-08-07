NEWTOWN — A Mason County man was fatally injured in a weekend UTV rollover accident on the Devil Anse section of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System in Mingo County.
Paul Yoder, 50, of Henderson was operating the UTV on Aug. 1 when his UTV overturned at around 3 p.m.
Yoder was thrown from the vehicle, which then rolled over him. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to a statement from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police, who is handling the investigation.
The Matewan Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call along with mutual aid from the Delbarton Fire Department.
According to a post on the DVFD Facebook page, Matewan fire fighters entered the Hatfield McCoy Trail from the Devil's Backbone Camp in Newtown, while Delbarton fire fighters entered the trail at the Devil Anse Tunnel along Miner Mountain.
Fire fighters were able to evacuate Henderson off the rocky slope of the accident scene onto the DVFD ATV which transported him to EMS who was awaiting at the staging area just off King coal Highway.
According to the DVFD, EMS pronounced Henderson deceased on arrival after approximately 45 minutes of CPR from fire department members and good Samaritans.
The Mingo County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.