As of Friday, students in Mingo County could choose whether to wear a mask or not.
Because the county had maintained a designation of yellow or green on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID map for five consecutive days, it allowed the transition back to “family choice” for face coverings, according to the Mingo County Board of Education.
Students will be required to wear masks unless a completed mask choice form is on file at the school. The board still strongly recommends face coverings and will monitor the map and will issue updates as necessary.
To review the new masking policy, visit www.mingoschools.com.
A state total of 1,752 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday to bring the overall total to 490,111 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 3,045 are active. Nine additional COVID-related deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 6,317.
As of Monday, 530 West Virginians were hospitalized with the virus with 123 patients in intensive care units and 73 receiving care on a ventilator. More than 62% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Health officials say those who are unvaccinated still have the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus. About 52.2% of eligible residents in the state — 934,812 individuals — are fully vaccinated.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, 22.3% have received a booster dose of the vaccine. Booster doses are recommended for anyone 16 and older who previously received their full round of mRNA vaccines six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Mingo County stepped down again from gold to yellow on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 6.68%.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that Mingo County had 37 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 5,416 cases of COVID-19, with 117 deaths.
Mingo County is the state’s least vaccinated, with only 36.3% of the population having received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 62.1% of their population with at least one dose of a vaccine.