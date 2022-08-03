PIKEVILLE, Ky. - Leonard Martin “Marty” Backus, who worked for WVOW Radio and then the Logan Broadcasting Corporation as general manager for over a decade, died Saturday at the age of 81.
Backus died at his residence in the Ratliff Road area of Pike County, Kentucky.
Backus was born in Beckley on Aug. 18, 1940, and was the only son of Martin and Elizabeth Eileen Fink Backus of Mullens in Wyoming County. After graduating from Mullens High School, Backus earned an associate’s degree in Washington, D.C., and returned to West Virginia in 1967, where he first worked as advertising manager at WVOW Radio in Logan.
Backus later served as general manager of the Logan Broadcasting Corporation, parent company of the city’s radio stations. Backus worked for Logan Broadcasting Corporation for 14 years.
In 1980, he was recruited to work for Appalachian Newspapers in Pikeville, Kentucky, as advertising director. He was named president and publisher of the Appalachian News-Express in 1990, and he remained in that position until 2007.
Backus also led the Kentucky Press Association as president in 2001 and represented the Appalachian News-Express on the board of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce – now called the Southeast Kentucky Chamber – and was later elected president of the chamber.
In addition to his work in the press industry, Backus was a board member of the Pikeville Family YMCA and a member of Pikeville’s Rotary Club, serving as its president in 1996-97. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow, which is a designation named for the founder of Rotary International and given to individuals who are significant contributors to the Rotary Foundation’s worldwide service projects.
Backus was a member of the Pikeville Church of Christ, now called the Cornerstone Christian Church, from 1985 until his death.
Visitation for friends and colleagues will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Cornerstone Christian Church on Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Bob Ford and Pastor Paul Potter officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of JW Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, Backus’ family encourages people to make a memorial contribution to Cornerstone Christian Church.
