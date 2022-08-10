Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

2020 0825 firstday 11.jpg
Buy Now

Ethan Niebergall, right, and Abby Long, left, create personalized tie-dye masks outside the Marshall University Memorial Student Center during the first day of the fall semester on Aug. 24, 2020, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Both Marshall University and West Virginia University will relax COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as students and staff return for the fall 2022 semester.

In statements recently released, universities said while not required, masks are highly recommended while on campus. For Marshall University, mandates are still in place on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you