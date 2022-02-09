HUNTINGTON — Two West Virginia universities have maintained their research institution status designated by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
The Carnegie classification creates a framework for categorizing colleges and universities across the United States. Evaluation and assessment are released every three years.
For the most recent rankings, Carnegie evaluated nearly 3,900 institutions and made its determinations based on reach of research and teaching programs, number of doctoral degrees awarded and how much a university spends on research.
The tool is used for researchers and administrations and helps grant-providers and federal authorities determine awards for additional funding of institutions.
Leah Payne, director of communications at Marshall University, said Wednesday Marshall University will maintain its R2 high research activity level designation.
“We are very proud of our research and our researchers and the good work that they do every day to advance the health and lives of West Virginians and those across the globe,” she said.
Marshall first reached the milestone in 2019, jumping up two levels after increasing the number of research awards and doctoral dissertations. The designation is the second-highest classification an institution can receive and puts Marshall among the top colleges and universities in the nation.
West Virginia University maintains its R1 “very high research” ranking, which it first reached in 2016. WVU president Gordon Gee said staying on top validates the university is a powerhouse in research.
“The innovations, dedication and perseverance of our West Virginia University family, from our faculty, staff and students, have made this highly revered status a consistent reality,” he said.
Project director Victor Borden, who is also a professor of higher education and student affairs in the Indiana University School of Education, said the number of research and doctoral university designations grew by 10% for the 2021 designations, but schools receiving bachelors institution designation decreased by 20%.
Borden said the last classification continues a trend of the number of institutions shrinking. The 2018 update showed the number of institutions shrinking from 4,600 to 4,300, with the 2021 update classification just under 3,900.