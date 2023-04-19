Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University opened the first commercial composting facility in West Virginia with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

“What an incredible milestone moment,” said Brad D. Smith, the university’s president. “This is a 15-year effort in the making, and what I love it that the idea of sustainability here at Marshall was student-led.”

