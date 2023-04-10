Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will host its 20th Annual Empty Bowls pottery sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the gazebo at Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

Bowls crafted by Marshall art students will be sold for $20 each, with proceeds going to the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl helps provide 180 meals to those in need in the food bank’s 17-county region. The Facing Hunger Foodbank organizes, packs, and distributes about 11 million pounds of food annually.

