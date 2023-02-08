HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security will continue to grow with a $1.75 million grant to establish a training center for police.
The institute announced Tuesday the grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Byrne Discretionary Grant Program will be used to establish a Law Enforcement Training Center in Forensic Sciences, which will include training for digital forensics and forensic genetic genealogy.
The funding will be used In partnership with the West Virginia State Police Forensics Laboratory, Mountwest Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center to build the capacity to provide the training through Marshall.
The award is to be used for training state and local law enforcement officials in forensic science techniques, particularly in the technical areas of cyber forensics tools and processes and in forensic genetic genealogy technologies.
Principal investigators for the initiative are David Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences and director of the Institute for Cyber Security, and Jason Chute, director of the Marshall University Forensic Science Center.
John Sammons, director of digital forensics at Marshall, will serve as the lead investigator on the cyber forensics side of the program, while Chute will serve as the associate director of the center and the lead on the Forensic Genetic Genealogy side of the program.
Dampier said the training will be provided free so officers can be better prepared to investigate such crimes.
“Our law enforcement officers are rarely provided advanced training in solving computer crimes, even as the number of crimes involving technology like smartphones and computers is constantly rising,” he said.
The center’s main goal is to provide training to state and local law enforcement officials in regional areas on modern tactical forensic techniques necessary for combating the growing incidence of computer-based crime. Training will also focus on DNA technologies to provide investigative leads in the effort to help solve criminal cases.
Chute said acquiring the newest technology in the field via the grant will allow the university to provide the training and research necessary to keep officers up-to-date on the field.
“(It) will also establish a foundation in our operational laboratory, allowing us to expand our current service offerings for criminal casework, both of which will ultimately provide a safer community,” he said.
The center also has its eyes set on providing support to the state’s forensic science laboratories for both cyber forensics and forensic genetic genealogy in Huntington.
Sammons said as a former officer, he knows the investigative power digital evidence can provide.
“It can often be the determining factor in proving someone’s guilt or innocence,” he said. “As such, it’s imperative that our state and local officers be well versed in the identification, preservation, collection, and analysis of digital evidence.”
The initiative will be operated as a sub center of the Institute for Cyber Security, which recently expanded from 600 to 1,400 square feet.
The grant will expire April 2024.
