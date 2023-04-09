Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center sits on 3rd Avenue across from Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will present its annual Foundations Review exhibit, featuring artworks that Marshall students created in their first few semesters, throughout April.

Art students take foundations classes that focus on different artistic media. Faculty chose each student’s best works for display, and the show will be on exhibit Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 21 in the Birke Art Gallery, located at the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.

