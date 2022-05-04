HUNTINGTON — Free summer pathway programs at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine are designed to help high school and undergraduate students decide if a career in medicine is right for them and prepare them for application to medical school.
The Health Care Pathways Initiative will run from June 6-30. HCPI is a four-week residential experience on the Marshall University Huntington campus that gives high school students from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky a glimpse into the care setting and structure of STEM workplaces, including those in science, research, health care, pharmacy, nursing health informatics and engineering. The deadline to register for HCPI is Saturday, May 7, at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/diversity-inclusion/programs/.
HCPI is funded by the Army Educational Outreach Program (UNITE), a Walgreens Diversity Grant, Marshall Health and the Marshall Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy.
Project PREMED will be held from July 18-22. This program offers an opportunity for undergraduate ethnic minority students to explore medical school as a career path. Students also gain insights into the processes and preparation required for applying to and attending medical school. Apply by Monday, May 16, at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/students/diversity-inclusion/programs/.
“HCPI provides immersive experiences that showcase health science and STEM careers students may not have previously considered,” said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the schools of medicine and pharmacy. “Project PREMED’S highly involved faculty, staff and students provide participants with tools to assist them with admission requirements for medical school.”
In addition to the in-person sessions, a Virtual Summer Academy will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, for undergraduate students who aspire to become physicians. Topics include interviewing skills, maximizing study skills, admissions tips from admission committee members and staff, and advice from current medical students. The one-day academy is open to West Virginia residents and out-of-state students currently enrolled in a West Virginia public or private accredited college or university. Students must have completed at least 30 college credit hours in order to participate. Register by Monday, May 9, at https://ruralhealth.marshall.edu/initiatives/college-student-programs/.
“We are excited to host the Virtual Summer Academy again this year,” said Jennifer Plymale, director of the Byrd Center for Rural Health and associate dean for admissions at the School of Medicine. “We had an enormous response to this event last year, and feedback from participants from all over the state was very positive.”
There is no cost to participate in any of these programs. For more information about HCPI or Project PREMED, contact Campbell-Monroe by phone at 304-691-1607 or by e-mail at campbels@marshall.edu. For additional details about the Virtual Summer Academy, contact Amber Vance by phone at 304-691-1184 or by e-mail at elkins34@marshall.edu.