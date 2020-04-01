HUNTINGTON — More than 1,200 students were awarded degrees from Marshall University from July to December 2019.
Students who requested their names not be published are excluded from the list.
Here are the Mingo County graduates.
DELBARTON: Susan Ross, Master of Science; Zana Brook Watkins, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
GILBERT: Natalie Rae Hagy, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Alan Wakham, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
KERMIT: Gregory Kyle Newsome, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
LENORE: Cassidy Laken Runyon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
NAUGATUCK: Katlyn Raean Robinson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.