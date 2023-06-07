Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, Marshall University and others will work together to develop an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) curriculum for K-12 and post-secondary students in West Virginia.

The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, Marshall, Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, and Vertx Partners will collaborate to develop the Advanced Air Mobility curriculum, which will be piloted in Mingo County and eventually deployed across West Virginia, according to Leasha Johnson, executive director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority. The authority expects to receive approval within the next few weeks from the funding agency to begin development of the project, which is proposed on a two-year timeline, according to Johnson.

