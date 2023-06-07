HUNTINGTON — The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, Marshall University and others will work together to develop an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) curriculum for K-12 and post-secondary students in West Virginia.
The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, Marshall, Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, and Vertx Partners will collaborate to develop the Advanced Air Mobility curriculum, which will be piloted in Mingo County and eventually deployed across West Virginia, according to Leasha Johnson, executive director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority. The authority expects to receive approval within the next few weeks from the funding agency to begin development of the project, which is proposed on a two-year timeline, according to Johnson.
“Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) is the movement of people and goods, along with the delivery of essential services, via drones and electric-vertical-takeoff-and-land vehicles (eVTOLs),” Johnson said in an email. “The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority (“MCRA”) hopes to grow the emerging sector of AAM in southern West Virginia by providing educational opportunities to K-16 students and by preparing them to be leaders in the growing industry of drone and e-VTOL transportation and technologies.”
AAM’s economic impact is projected to be $13 billion over the next 25 years, Johnson said in the email.
In addition to developing the Advanced Air Mobility curriculum, the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority plans to “procure a mobile airspace monitoring unit to support the curriculum statewide … develop state-wide programs that encourage AAM-related entrepreneurism such as drone film making, and develop a strategic plan to double the impact of the uncrewed aerospace industry on the West Virginia economy” with the help of its development partners, Johnson said.
Funding for the project comes from a congressionally directed spending appropriation of $2.9 million that the authority applied for and has been approved for, Johnson said. The authority submitted its full project proposal for the development of the Advanced Air Mobility curriculum to NASA in March. Johnson said the programming and management of funds will be directed through NASA’s Safety, Security and Mission Support program.
“The future of AAM is now,” said Bill Noe, chief aviation officer for Marshall University, in an email. “Many industries are developing and leveraging unmanned aircraft technologies for the movement and delivery of goods and services, such as healthcare, emergency response, natural disaster deployment, infrastructure inspections. As industries increase and incorporate AAM into business practices, the need for education increases as well.”
Noe said there are careers in this arena waiting on education and training from the certification through the degree level. He said West Virginians will have educational options.
Johnson said the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority hopes, through the development of AAM curricula in West Virginia, “to connect our coal communities to the innovation economies of aviation and computer science, and to build a workforce pipeline to accommodate the AAM jobs of the future.”
